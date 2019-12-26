List of major retailers and their holiday return policy

“Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. Some items sold by Target have a modified return policy noted on the receipt, packing slip, Target policy board (refund exceptions), Target.com or in the item department. Items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange. You can return an item you received as a gift to a Target store using a gift receipt or packing slip, and you’ll receive a refund in the form of a Target GiftCard.”