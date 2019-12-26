How to recycle your Christmas tree in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders have opened a number of locations for you to drop off your Christmas tree to be properly recycled as the holiday season comes to a close.
From Dec. 27 until Jan. 31, you can drop off your trees at the following sites:
- Independence Park: parking lot off Lobdell Avenue
- Highland Road Park: 14024 Highland Rd.
- Memorial Stadium: parking lot near Scenic Highway and Foss Road
- Flannery Road Park: 801 S Flannery Rd.
- LSU: Skip Bertman Drive across from the Vet School
Curbside pickup is available in East Baton Rouge Parish, excluding Baker and Zachary. Place your trees at the curb where they will be picked up during the normally scheduled waste collection day. Make sure trees are undecorated and at least three feet from your garbage cart and unbundled trash.
Trees with flocking, decorations, stands, or in bags will be picked up as trash and not repurposed.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.