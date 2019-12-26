How to recycle your Christmas tree in Baton Rouge

Where to recycle Christmas trees in Baton Rouge
By Mykal Vincent | December 26, 2019 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 6:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders have opened a number of locations for you to drop off your Christmas tree to be properly recycled as the holiday season comes to a close.

From Dec. 27 until Jan. 31, you can drop off your trees at the following sites:

  • Independence Park: parking lot off Lobdell Avenue
  • Highland Road Park: 14024 Highland Rd.
  • Memorial Stadium: parking lot near Scenic Highway and Foss Road
  • Flannery Road Park: 801 S Flannery Rd.
  • LSU: Skip Bertman Drive across from the Vet School

Curbside pickup is available in East Baton Rouge Parish, excluding Baker and Zachary. Place your trees at the curb where they will be picked up during the normally scheduled waste collection day. Make sure trees are undecorated and at least three feet from your garbage cart and unbundled trash.

City leaders have provided a number of ways for you to repurpose your Christmas trees this year.
Trees with flocking, decorations, stands, or in bags will be picked up as trash and not repurposed.

