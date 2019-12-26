Happy New Year BLT Dip

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone loves the flavor of a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. It’s the perfect comfort food! Did you ever think of making a dip or salad with these wonderful flavors? Well, here’s your chance, and you might even try the real bacon bits that are found in jars or the fully cooked bacon strips in the meat case.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients:
12 sugar-cured bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
20 Belgian endive leaves, cleaned
2 large plum tomatoes, cored and chopped
1 cup (90–110 count) shrimp, peeled, deveined and cooked
¾ cup mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup chopped pimientos
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced orange bell pepper
2 tbsps chopped parsley
2 tbsps chopped tarragon
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Reserve 3 tablespoons each of bacon and tomato. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine remaining bacon and tomatoes, cooked shrimp, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimientos, bell peppers, parsley and tarragon, stirring until well blended. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Cover and place into refrigerator for at least 1 hour. When ready to serve, spoon dip into a decorative serving bowl and sprinkle with reserved bacon and tomato. Serve with endive leaves or your favorite crackers.
