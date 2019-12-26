FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next rainmaker arrives Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gray skies and mild temps will prevail around the today, with a few showers once again possible. Highs will top out in the low 70°s this afternoon with rain chances running about 30%. Patchy fog and isolated showers will be possible overnight into Friday morning, with temperatures starting out around 60°.
Little change is expected into Friday and Saturday, with patchy morning fog on both days, followed by a chance of showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above normal, with highs in the low to mid 70°s.
Widespread rains arrive on Sunday in association with our next cold front. The good news is that the threat of any severe weather looks pretty low at this point. High temperatures on Sunday may occur early, with cooler air filtering in during the second half of the day as the front slides to our east.
That same front will deliver rains to Atlanta on Sunday if you're headed that way to catch the LSU-Oklahoma game. But the good news is that Friday and Saturday look to be mainly dry, with mild weather prevailing through the weekend as highs top out in the 60°s each day.
In its wake, look for significantly cooler weather for the final days of 2019, with morning lows in the low to mid 40°s and highs in the upper 50°s. Unfortunately, there’s not much model agreement in our forecast headed into New Year’s, but a few showers can’t be ruled out as we ring in 2020.
