FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through Sunday; widespread rain expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with the clouds and a few passing showers, Thursday’s temperatures managed to climb into the mid 70s for much of the WAFB area. Plan for a few showers to continue into the evening and overnight too.
Expect low clouds, some patches of fog, and mainly light, scattered showers for Friday morning’s start, with daybreak temperatures around 60° for the Capital City. Scattered rains will continue on and off through Friday, with afternoon highs reaching 70° or more. But this is not an area-soaking forecast for Friday. Set rain chances for the day at 40% to 50%; the showers will generally be light to moderate, with more than half of the WAFB area getting little or no measurable rainfall.
Saturday will also be a warm, damp December day. Scattered, mainly light showers through the day will be accompanied by afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Baton Rouge.
A cold front will move from northwest to southeast across Louisiana Sunday, delivering widespread rain accompanied by a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not a significant concern and most WAFB neighborhoods will get less than 1″ of rain with this system. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 60s across the viewing area.
Sunshine returns Monday, but it will be considerably cooler, with daytime highs only reaching the upper 50s for most WAFB communities. Tuesday (New Year’s Eve) will also stay cool, with highs in the upper 50s. A partly cloudy Tuesday morning will give away to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. The Storm Team is anticipating isolated showers for the evening revelry to ring in the new year.
The First Alert extended outlook includes scattered rains Wednesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) with rain likely Thursday, Jan. 2. As we head into the following weekend, the latest guidance indicates a few showers Friday, isolated showers Saturday, and partly cloudy skies for the first Sunday of 2020.
