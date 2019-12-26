FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through Sunday; widespread rain expected

Expect low clouds, some patches of fog, and mainly light, scattered showers for Friday morning’s start, with daybreak temperatures around 60° for the Capital City. Scattered rains will continue on and off through Friday, with afternoon highs reaching 70° or more. But this is not an area-soaking forecast for Friday. Set rain chances for the day at 40% to 50%; the showers will generally be light to moderate, with more than half of the WAFB area getting little or no measurable rainfall.