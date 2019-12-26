Apple and Williams miss practice Wednesday; Brees and Thomas limited in walkthrough

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and safety Marcus Williams (groin) both missed Wednesday’s practice in preparation for the Panthers on Sunday.
A big list of players were limited in Wednesday’s workout: Drew Brees (knee), wide receiver Michael Thomas (hand), safeties Vonn Bell (knee) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (hip/forearm), linebacker Kiko Alonso (quadricep), and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (forearm) and Larry Warford (knee).
Bell, Warford, Alonso, and Peat all missed the Saints-Titans game.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.