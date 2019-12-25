Year-end review for women’s athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The year 2019 was a busy year for women’s athletics at LSU and Southern University.
The LSU women’s gymnastics team won it’s third SEC championship in a row at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, March 23. LSU gymnast Sarah Finnegan also had a stellar year as well. She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Year and was also the winner of the coveted AAI Award, which goes out to the top senior gymnast in the country.
The Missouri native scored six perfect scores in her career with one on bars, beam, and floor this year. Finnegan then went on to clinch the Tigers’ SEC title with a perfect 10.0 score on floor. Finnegan also set the school record for all-around wins with 13.
The LSU softball team had a pretty good year as well. The squad made it all the way to the NCAA Super Regionals before falling to the Minnesota Gofers.
The Tigers finished the season 43-19 overall, 29-9 at home, and 11-7 away. At the end of the season, the Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Poll and finished at No. 12 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the country for recruiting class prior to the 2020 season.
The Southern women’s basketball team had a very impressive 2018-2019 season. The Lady Jags went 21-12 overall, 14-4 conference, and 12-4 at home.
The Lady Jags also won the SWAC Tournament, beating both Grambling State and Jackson State. The win gave the Lady Jags a bid into the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, where they faced Mississippi State University. The Jags would fall to the Bulldogs to end their season.
