Year-end review of men’s sports
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | December 25, 2019 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 7:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What a year 2019 has been in the world of men’s athletics in south Louisiana.

It started with LSU winning the Fiesta Bowl over UCF. The Tigers came away with the 40-32 win over the Knights.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was all smiles after his Tigers captured a 40-32 win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. (Source: Derron Daquano)

WAFB then handed out another Warrick Dunn Award as Sportsline Player of the Year. The recipient was U-High running back Mike Hollins.

U-High running back Mike Hollins (Source: WAFB)

It is a sour subject for many in south Louisiana but was a big sports moment in 2019 - the infamous “no-call” in the NFC championship game between the Saints and Rams. With the game tied 20-20 in the fourth quarter, Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis was hit by a Rams defensive back before a Drew Brees pass got to his hands. The team settled for a field goal and eventually lost in overtime.

Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Source: Gerald Herbert)

Another controversial sports story involved the FBI recordings of LSU basketball head coach Will Wade and his suspension by the university.

LSU head coach Will Wade (Source: Josh Auzenne)

The news wasn’t all bad for the LSU men’s basketball team. The Tigers were the SEC regular-season champions and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU vs. Maryland in Jacksonville, FL, on Mar. 23, 2019. (Source: Chris Blades)

In the world of professional basketball and the New Orleans Pelicans, there were two major stories we followed this year. The first was the trade request by Anthony Davis, which eventually happened. He is now a member of the Lakers. The second was much happier. The Pels secured the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and selected college phenom Zion Williamson.

First-round draft pick Zion Williamson prepares for training camp with the New Orleans Pelicans. (Source: Chris Hagan)

Southern wins SWAC Baseball Championship (Source: Craig Loper)

The Southern Jaguars baseball team beat LSU during the regular season and ended up winning the SWAC.

The LSU baseball team advanced to the Super Regional round of the College World Series. In the process, Antoine Duplantis became the Tigers’ all-time hits leader. The new record is 354.

Antoine Duplantis celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against Florida State on June 9, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne)

The Southern football team clinched the SWAC West title with a 30-28 win over Grambling in the Bayou Classic.

Southern claims second straight SWAC West title with 30-28 win over Grambling in Bayou Classic on Nov. 30, 2019. (Source: Chris Barber, Special to GoJagSports.com)

The year started with LSU football and is ending with the Tigers. Behind an explosive new offense, the Tigers finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record, including a 46-41 win over SEC West rival Alabama. They then beat Georgia in the SEC championship. The win secured LSU the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, along with several other awards. Head coach Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year by several different groups. Many other individual and group awards have been handed out to members of the team.

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

