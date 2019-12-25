Year-end review of men’s sports

The year started with LSU football and is ending with the Tigers. Behind an explosive new offense, the Tigers finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record, including a 46-41 win over SEC West rival Alabama. They then beat Georgia in the SEC championship. The win secured LSU the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, along with several other awards. Head coach Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year by several different groups. Many other individual and group awards have been handed out to members of the team.