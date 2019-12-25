2 women arrested on Christmas Day for prostitution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two women were arrested Christmas Day as part of an undercover prostitution sting in Baton Rouge.
Tiffany Lindsey, 30, of Baton Rouge, and Sakinna Richardson, 32, of Baker, were both arrested around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and charged with prostitution. Both were taken into custody in the 8300 block of Scotland Avenue.
The reports say undercover detectives posing as customers met with each of the women and negotiated prices for sexual favors.
