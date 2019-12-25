Service dogs visit OLOL Children’s Hospital patients for Christmas

Hayes Fogle, 8, received comfort from Sadie, a member of Tiger HATS, in the Emergency Room at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Christmas morning. Fogle's parents had to bring him to the hospital after injuring himself with a gift he received. In the background, pets, Cooper and Bentley, greet hospital team members.
By Rachael Thomas | December 25, 2019 at 4:30 PM CST - Updated December 25 at 6:13 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital got a special visit from some four-legged friends Christmas Day.

Lucky and his owner, Seth Kaplan, bring some holiday cheer to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital patient, Daveon Brumfield. Lucky is a member of Tiger HATS, providing pet therapy to patients at the hospital.
Lucky and his owner, Seth Kaplan, bring some holiday cheer to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital patient, Daveon Brumfield. Lucky is a member of Tiger HATS, providing pet therapy to patients at the hospital.

Tiger Human Animal Therapy Service (Tiger HATS) visited kids and provided comfort to them to make their holiday a little brighter. Tiger HATS is a community organization made up of volunteers from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and individuals from the community.

Members of Tiger HATS visited Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Christmas morning, visiting patients in their rooms.
Members of Tiger HATS visited Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Christmas morning, visiting patients in their rooms.

This is the first Christmas the children’s hospital has been open in its new location off Essen Lane.

Bentley and Sadie, both pets with Tiger HATS, greet Mason Watkins and Harlie Stricklin in the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Emergency Department Waiting Room on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Bentley and Sadie, both pets with Tiger HATS, greet Mason Watkins and Harlie Stricklin in the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Emergency Department Waiting Room on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

