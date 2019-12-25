Service dogs visit OLOL Children’s Hospital patients for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital got a special visit from some four-legged friends Christmas Day.
Tiger Human Animal Therapy Service (Tiger HATS) visited kids and provided comfort to them to make their holiday a little brighter. Tiger HATS is a community organization made up of volunteers from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and individuals from the community.
This is the first Christmas the children’s hospital has been open in its new location off Essen Lane.
