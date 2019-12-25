Notable deaths of 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2019 was a great year for south Louisiana. Unfortunately, we lost some very influential people this year.
Here’s a look at those who we will never forget:
“Sadie Roberts-Joseph was a beacon of life to our community. She was a renaissance woman in that she took on multiple roles: community advocate, historian, educator. She was actually a known matriarch of this community,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said of Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
Sadie Roberts-Joseph, well-known and well-liked community activist, was found dead in the trunk of her car in Baton Rouge on July 12.
Baton Rouge police arrested Ronn Jermaine Bell Sr., a tenant of Roberts-Joseph, in connection with her death. Investigators believe Bell was several months behind on his rent.
Bell was indicted for second-degree murder on Nov. 13 for the death of Roberts-Joseph.
Roberts-Joseph, a lifelong proponent of peace and equality, founded the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History on South Boulevard in Baton Rouge in 2001.
Nancy Parker, an Alabama native who spent the majority of her career in Louisiana, died in a small plane crash in New Orleans on Aug. 16.
Parker was working on a feature story about New Orleans stunt pilot Franklin J.P. Augustus, who also died in the crash.
Parker was a news anchor for WVUE-TV for 23 years. Before working in New Orleans, Parker anchored WAFB’s 5 p.m. newscast from 1990 to 1996.
Her impressive career included such achievements as Pope Paul II’s visit to St. Louis, the Canonization of Saint Katherine Drexel in Rome, and interviewing President George W. Bush in 2006.
Parker was 53 and is survived by her husband and three children. An estimated 1,000 packed into Xavier University’s Convocation Center to honor Parker on Aug. 23.
Parker’s family filed a lawsuit in October against the owner of the plane that Parker and Augustus died in and the manufacturer of the plane’s engine.
Louisiana’s first elected female Governor Kathleen Blanco died two days after Nancy Parker on Aug. 18.
Her death came after a long battle with a rare form of cancer known as ocular melanoma.
Initially, the prognosis for Blanco was good but the aggressive cancer returned to her liver.
And it returned, right in the middle of what she called ‘A life rich with a mega-sized family’ complete with 13 grandchildren.
Ocular melanoma is so rare it only affects about 1,000 people a year, according to Dr. Vince Cataldo of the Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
“She was a woman of grace, faith and hope. She has left an eternal mark on all who knew her because she was generous and unconditional in her love, warm in her embrace and genuinely interested in the welfare of others. While she knew that her name would forever be linked with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, it was her dying wish that she be remembered for her faith in God, commitment to family and love of Louisiana. As Louisiana’s first female governor, her prestigious career cannot be separated from her faith and family — all are intertwined. In her words, her public service provided an opportunity for her ‘to be the voice of the voiceless; to shape the rising tide that lifts all boats; to advocate for policies and changes that make good common sense; and to have a positive impact on the lives of all people.’ Our hearts are broken, but we are joyful in knowing that she is rejoicing in her heavenly reunion with Christ. Please pray for God’s peace to carry us through the coming days and months of sorrow as we mourn her absence from our lives,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said of Blanco’s passing on Aug. 18.
Blanco was a native of New Iberia and was always proud of her Cajun heritage.
She served as the state’s 54th governor from Jan. 2004 to Jan. 2008.
Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall in south Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005, will always be associated with Blanco’s gubernatorial term.
“Well, there always is that, ‘oh well she’s a woman, it’s more than she can handle,’ you know that kind of business? But I would tell you, I think I was the clear headed one and people from outside of Louisiana are the ones who noted it the most,” Blanco told WAFB in 2015, of her leadership during Hurricane Katrina WAFB in 2015.
Kathleen had six children with her husband Raymond Blanco.
After teaching business at Breaux Bridge - she turned to politics and public service.
Blanco entered politics in 1983, becoming elected as one of the few female legislators, after previously serving as a business teacher in Breaux Bridge.
She retired from politics in 2008 after serving her term as governor.
Holly Clegg, a well-known food writer from Baton Rouge, died on Nov. 1 after battling a rare form of gastric cancer.
She announced she had been diagnosed with the disease in Aug. 2018.
Clegg wrote 17 cookbooks over 25 years but caught her big break when Walmart and The Today Show put her recipes on a national stage.
If the way to the heart is through the stomach, then cookbook author Holly Clegg held a place in hearts around the country. Clegg’s journey from her kitchen to national cooking sensation started in Baton Rouge.
“Baton Rouge is so good to me. I always say I wouldn’t have been on the national map if it weren’t for Baton Rouge, you know and I thank everybody out there for being supporters of my cookbook,” said Clegg in a July interview with WAFB.
Clegg was one of the first to realize popular recipes could be slightly tweaked to make them healthy and tasty. She took that passion for healthy cooking even further by partnering with local doctors and experts to develop recipes for patients suffering from diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.
Clegg spent the last months of her life raising money for a fund started by her family. In a matter of weeks, the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund earned tens of thousands of dollars for the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas where she underwent treatment. Clegg’s surgeon, Dr. Brian Badgwell, says thanks to that fund, potentially life saving clinical trials can begin almost immediately.
“Even before she was diagnosed, she lived her life to help people with chronic diseases through her cookbooks and then since her diagnosis, she’s just been laser-focused on helping people that have this disease now so it’s just been inspiring,” said Badgwell.
Before her death, she told WAFB she can’t thank the community she holds dear to her heart enough for the love and support she’s been shown.
“I love you Baton Rouge and I thank you so much. I’m just so grateful for so many people helping me and supporting me all these years,” said Clegg.
Ernest J. Gaines, who wrote of the inner struggle for dignity among Southern black people before the civil rights era in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and other acclaimed novels, died on Nov. 5 at his home in Oscar, La. He was 86.
His death was announced by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on its website.
Mr. Gaines, who spent his early years on a Louisiana plantation, captured the lives and strivings of those he had grown up with in a time of limited opportunities and oppressive racism. Many of the adults he knew in childhood had little education, giving him an accidental underpinning for his career.
New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes declared Nov. 15 Ernest J. Gaines Day in honor of the late author.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.