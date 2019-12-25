Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is increasing checks for a lethal deer disease because chronic wasting disease has been found in neighboring Mississippi and Tennessee. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is asking hunters to submit harvested deer for tests. This can be done at check stations, drop-off freezers, or offices of the Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. The department has posted instructions and a map of drop-off locations on its Outdoor Alabama website. Drop-off tests require removing the deer's head, including four to six inches of neck, and putting it in a provided plastic bag. Antlers can be removed first.