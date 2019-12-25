Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger may need a new plan to keep the Tigers' top-ranked offense moving in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Oklahoma. Leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire could miss Saturday's game with a hamstring injury suffered in practice last week. He was not seen in the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to reporters. That could mean No. 1 LSU must have a new plan at running back that includes two freshmen, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch says he doesn't expect LSU to change its offense for different running backs.
NEW YORK (AP) — For the fourth consecutive week, the Baltimore Ravens are the unanimous choice as the top team in the AP Pro32 poll. The New Orleans Saints remained No. 2. The San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers each moved up a spot respectively to round out the top five. The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots moved up one spot to No. 6.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA's annual showcase day has arrived. Christmas brings its annual basketball gift of five games. NBA champion Toronto plays host to Boston in the opener. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Philadelphia next. The third game is Houston at Golden State. Then it'll be the battle for Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers. And the finale sees New Orleans heading to Denver.
UNDATED (AP) — The four College Football Playoff teams rank in the top five nationally in points per game and yards per game. For defense to be the difference in this championship. it might be a turnover here, a sack there and a couple of clutch red-zone stops. Coaches who faced No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma, say there are several matchups that could decide Saturday's semifinals.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Typically stoic Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has almost begrudgingly had more than a little fun during his dynamic senior season. His teammate say there’s more to one of college football’s most successful players in recent years than his seemingly aloof personality. The Heisman Trophy runner-up has had plenty to smile about. He passed for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns. Oklahoma will play top-ranked LSU on Saturday in a national semifinal.