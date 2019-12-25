FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temps for next few days; next front arriving Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Above normal temperatures will remain the big weather story over the next few days.
Southerly winds continue to bring in warm, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico. A few areas of patchy fog will occur over the course of the next few mornings.
Radar will stay mainly quiet Thursday and Friday with only a handful of passing showers expected. Most stay dry through Saturday.
Our next storm system and cold front is set to arrive Sunday. Exact timing is still a bit up in the air, but it appears the front may start working into the area during the late morning hours. Right now, the best opportunity for severe weather with this next storm system stays to our north, but a few thunderstorms will certainly be possible, especially closer to the front.
Rainfall totals appear manageable, staying between 0.5″ to 1.5″ for just about everyone. As the front pushes through, a cool down will begin for the second half of Sunday into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Temperatures look to stay below normal for most of next week.
Another storm system will arrive quickly on the heels of the first. Showers and thunderstorms look likely Wednesday (New Year’s Day) and Thursday, Jan. 2. Heavy rain looks like the main issue with this second storm system.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.