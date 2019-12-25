Crime in the Baton Rouge area in 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While there were quite a few notable crimes in the Baton Rouge area in 2019, police also took some big steps to address those crimes with the launch of the Real Time Crime Center and the reallocation of more patrol officers in high crime areas. One of the biggest steps taken was the introduction of the Real Time Crime Center, which allows first responders to access real-time data about emergency situations going on in the city in order to be as prepared as possible when responding to a situation. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says the center should help cut down on violent crimes in the city.
LIST OF BATON ROUGE AREA CLERGYMEN CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF CHILD SEX ABUSE RELEASED
The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge released a list with 37 names on it of clergymen facing credible accusations of sexually abusing children. The list dates back to the diocese’s inception in 1961. Not long after in February, three more names were added to the list. The diocese is offering counseling for victims.
MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLS PARENTS, GIRLFRIEND, AS WELL AS HER FATHER AND BROTHER
A man named Dakota Theriot is accused of killing five people: his girlfriend, her father and brother, as well as his own parents. The killings happened in two parishes (Ascension and Livingston) all in one day. Theriot fled to his grandmother’s house in Virginia following the killings; he was later arrested there in Richmond County.
WOMAN KILLED IN ATTEMPTED CARJACKING THE DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY
Another unusual murder was that of Janessa Hartley. As of the publication of this story, her killer has not been found. Nessa was shot and killed the day before her 58th birthday while sitting in a car talking with her best friend after returning from dinner. Nessa leaves behind three children and a husband. Anyone with details about her murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
PHYSICAL THERAPIST ACCUSED OF SEXUAL BATTERY OF PATIENTS
February’s most notable crime was that of the arrest of a well-known physical therapist in Baton Rouge who’s accused of sexual battery of patients. Philippe Veeters of Dutch Physical Therapy faces numerous counts of sexual battery and forcible sexual battery after multiple female patients came forward claiming he had inappropriately touched them while getting therapy at his office. It’s also alleged he made inappropriate comments about patients’ bodies.
WOMAN TIED UP, SHOT TO DEATH IN HOME INVASION
Two brothers and a third man were arrested after a Zachary woman was found bound with duct tape and shot to death in her home. Frances Jane Schultz, 73, was found dead by her husband. Detectives believe the home invasion and murder were not random. At least one of the suspects had worked for the couple in the past.
3 HISTORICALLY AFRICAN AMERICAN CHURCHES BURNED DOWN; SUSPECT LIKELY INFLUENCED BY ‘BLACK METAL’
Holden Matthews is facing federal hate crime charges after he allegedly burned down three historically black churches in St. Landry Parish. The three churches were burned down in a 10-day span at the end of March and the beginning of April. Matthews, the son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, is believe to have been influenced by “black metal.” The NAACP called the fires “domestic terrorism." After the fires, nearly $2 million was raised to help rebuild the churches.
NURSE DIES AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY PATIENT
In early April, a nurse at Baton Rouge General Mid City died after being attacked by a patient. Lynne Truxillo died just days after being attacked by Jessie Guillory. Truxillo intervened during some sort of altercation and was injured by Guillory. She died April 11, just days after the attack, after suffering complications from her initial injuries. The autopsy shows she died from a blood clot in injured leg, as well as a pulmonary embolism. Guillory faces a manslaughter charge.
TWIN KNOWN FOR FACIAL TATTOOS, LENGTHY CRIMINAL BACKGROUND KILLED BY DEPUTIES IN MISS.
Lawrence Bottoms, 29, was shot and killed by a deputy in Hancock County, Mississippi late in the month. Twin brothers, Lawrence and William Bottoms, were well known in Baton Rouge for their lengthy criminal records... and their facial tattoos. Lawrence was killed while deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant for his arrest. The Bottoms brothers’ record included numerous drug charges, weapons charges, and even attempted murder charges.
MAN FOUND ASLEEP IN GOVERNOR’S MANSION AFTER BREAKING IN
A man was found asleep on a couch inside the Governor’s Mansion after reportedly breaking in. No one was injured in the incident, but an antique table was broken. It remains unclear if Governor John Bel Edwards and/or his family was at home during the break-in. It appears the man, Reynard Green, also tried to illegally enter another home just hours before getting into the mansion.
BATON ROUGE RAPPER ARRESTED AFTER DEADLY SHOOTOUT IN FLORIDA
Baton Rouge rapper, Kentrell Gaulden, known as NBA YoungBoy, was arrested in May after a deadly shootout in Florida. On Sunday, May 12, the rapper and his associates were leaving a beach resort when a shooter in a black Cadillac Escalade reportedly pulled up and opened fire. Gaulden’s entourage returned fire, but not before his girlfriend was struck and hospitalized. A man was killed in the crossfire when a bullet entered his vehicle across the street. His probation was ended in December.
3 DEAD IN DOMESTIC SHOOTING SITUATION
Three people were killed in a domestic situation in a home on Palmer Lane, allegedly by Michael Lee Wade. The victims were Wade’s ex-girlfriend, Crista Mae Sudduth, 35, her grandmother, Ruby White, 72, and Sudduth’s current boyfriend, Ivy Frank, 32. Sudduth’s 14-year-old son and his 12-year-old brother were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were able to escape the house and hide. Wade faces three counts of first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
TEENAGE SON ACCUSED OF KILLING ALLEGEDLY ABUSIVE FATHER
Also in July, a man was killed, allegedly by his teenage son. The case becomes more complex though. Anthony Templet, 17, claims he and his father, Burt, got into a fight while his father was drunk and being aggressive. Family members say Burt was “violently abusive.” Anthony reportedly grabbed two guns to protect himself, and then allegedly shot and killed his father. Family members also say Burt took Anthony from their home in Texas back in 2008 when he was 5-years-old and had been abusing him ever since.
CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOUND DEAD IN TRUNK OF CAR
Civil rights activist, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, was found dead in the trunk of a car. She died from traumatic asphyxia. Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African American History. Ronn Jermaine Bell, one of Roberts-Joseph’s tenants, who was behind $1,200 in rent, was arrested for her murder. Roberts-Joseph lived on Kaufman Street, about three and a half miles from where her body was found on N 20th Street. Bell allegedly strangled Roberts-Joseph before abandoning her body in the trunk of the car and pouring bleach on her.
MAN ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS WOMAN, STEALS HER CAR, FLEES TO MISS. WHERE HE’S SHOT BY DEPUTIES
A woman suffering from a gunshot wound was found walking along I-10 near the I-110 split; her vehicle had been stolen as well. It’s believed Gerry Byrd shot the victim, then pushed her out of her car, and drove the stolen Acura all the way to Woodville, Mississippi, where he got out of the car and reportedly began to wave around two semi-automatic pistols. Officers arrived on scene and ended up shooting Byrd after he reportedly yelled at officers that he wasn’t afraid to shoot because he had just shot another woman.
MAN SHOT IN BACK OF HEAD BY WBR DEPUTY AT MOTEL
A man named Josef Richardson, 38, was killed in a deputy-involved shooting at motel in Port Allen. Autopsy results show he died from a gunshot wound to the back of head. He was shot by Deputy Vance Matranga while deputies were attempting to serve a warrant. A woman, Richardson’s girlfriend, was in the room at the time of the shooting and was arrested on drug charges. Richardson’s family wants answers about what happened that day. They’re being represented by nationally known civil rights attorney, Ben Crump.
DOG DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK
A stolen pickup truck was recovered outside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop, and inside, was a dead dog. It appears the truck was stolen by Leslie Aguillard. At the time of the theft, the dog’s owner, David Mohr, begged the woman to let his dog out first, but she refused. It appears she later abandoned the stolen vehicle and left the dog, Roleaux, inside to die from overheating. Mohr was also injured while trying to chase after Aguillard as she drove away. After the incident, Mohr started the Roleaux Foundation to help animals.
TEEN CLAIMS GOD TOLD HIM TO KILL HIMSELF AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY CAUSES FIERY WRECK THAT KILLED TRAVELING GRIEF COUNSELOR
Jack Jordan is accused of causing a fiery wreck that left Stephanie Payne, 51, a traveling grief counselor, dead. The deadly crash happened on Siegen Lane. Payne was stopped at an intersection when Jordan’s truck hit the back of hers at a high rate of speed. Payne’s vehicle burst into flames. Jordan reportedly told police God had told him to kill himself, so he accelerated to purposefully hit another car in order to end his life. He was going 90 in a 45 mph zone, police say.
FALSE ALARM OF ACTIVE SHOOTER AT WALMART CAUSES CHAOS
What was initially believed to be an active shooter situation at the Walmart on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge turned out to actually be some sort of altercation between a person legally armed with a gun and another armed with scissors. Officers initially responded after getting multiple calls about someone shooting inside Walmart. In the 911 calls, people could be heard screaming and were seen fleeing the store. After much confusion and misinformation, it was determined by officials that Jacob Bess and Robert Tucker got into an argument inside the store. It was found Tucker was legally carrying a firearm and was defending himself from Robert, who had armed himself with scissors and was reportedly behaving in a threatening manner.
OFF-DUTY OFFICER IN PLAIN CLOTHES WITH GUN ON BELT PROMPTS ALERT OF ARMED INTRUDER ON LSU CAMPUS
Not long after the false alarm at Walmart, a somewhat similar situation happened on LSU’s campus. The university issued an alert that an armed intruder was in Coates Hall. The campus was placed on lockdown and officers began to comb the campus, searching for the intruder. The campus was thoroughly searched and no armed intruder was found. It was later learned an off-duty officer in plain clothes was walking around campus with a gun on his belt. It’s believed that’s what sparked the panic.
MAN SHOT, KILLED BY DEPUTY IN EAST FELICIANA PARISH WAS ALLEGEDLY STEALING CHICKEN AND EGGS FROM GAS STATION
On Oct. 14, a man named Christopher Whitfield, 31, was shot and killed by a deputy with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a burglar alarm at the time after Whitfield reportedly tried to steal raw chicken and eggs from a refrigerator outside the store. The sheriff’s office later admitted the shooting was accidental. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has called for an investigation by the Department of Justice.
HIGH-RANKING LIVINGSTON PARISH DEPUTY, TEACHER WIFE ARRESTED ON DOZENS OF SHOCKING CHILD PORN, SEX ABUSE CHARGES
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins are facing a slew of shocking charges involving the production of child pornography, rape, and sex abuse of an animal, among many others. Dennis was the head of SWAT for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, while Cynthia was a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker. One of the most disturbing allegations is that Cynthia brought petit fours for students in her class to eat that were contaminated with Dennis’ semen. The Perkins have pleaded not guilty, and Cynthia has filed for a divorce and for a restraining order against her husband despite them being imprisoned in separate facilities. She claims he has made threats against her and that she’s fearful of him. Dennis’ attorney has also removed himself from the case.
FORMER HEAD OF OLOL FOUNDATION SENTENCED TO JAIL TIME FOR EMBEZZLEMENT SCHEME
The former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, John Paul Funes, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and given a $50,000 fine for stealing nearly $800,000 from the foundation for personal use. Funes repaid the money he embezzled, but must still pay the fine as well as serve his prison sentence. Funes used the money he embezzled to fly family and friends to LSU and Saints games and also labeled gifts cards he bought for himself as gifts for cancer patients. Funes reported to prison on Dec. 2.
MAN WHO MURDERED POLICE OFFICER FROM ST. AMANT SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON
Grover Cannon killed Shreveport police officer, Thomas LaValley back in 2015 and was sentenced to life in jail in 2019. LaValley was from St. Amant. At the trial, LaValley’s mother, Jackie, took the stand, saying, “It’s been four years, four months, and some days since the defendant murdered my son. It feels like yesterday. I was not allowed to see Thomas and say goodbye.” Police say when the incident initially happened, LaValley was responding to a call about a suspicious person and was shot multiple times in the upper torso by Cannon. At the time, he was already wanted for attempted second degree murder after being accused of shooting a 45-year-old man.
MATTHEW NAQUIN SENTENCED FOR LSU HAZING DEATH OF FRATERNITY PLEDGE, MAX GRUVER
Back in 2017, Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge, Maxwell Gruver, 18, died from alcohol poisoning after taking part in a hazing ritual deemed “Bible Study.” Several people were initially charged in connection with Gruver’s death, but one, Matthew Naquin, faced more severe charges than the others. He was found guilty of negligent homicide in July of 2019 and in November was finally sentenced to five years in jail, with two and a half of those suspended. He was also sentenced to three years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service work. The fraternity was also banned from LSU’s campus until at least 2033.
BR POLICE OFFICER, MOTHER WILL NOT FACE CHARGES AFTER FATAL 2017 WRECK THAT RESULTED IN BABY’S DEATH
Both the mother of a 1-year-old girl and a Baton Rouge police officer will not face charges after the woman’s baby was killed in a wreck back in 2017. The officer, Christopher Manuel, and the child’s mother, Brittany Stephens, were both initially arrested and charged with negligent homicide after it was determined the officer was speeding at the time of the wreck and the mother had not properly restrained her child inside the vehicle. In November of 2019, prosecutors decided to take no action in the case, meaning the office won’t move forward against either party. The East Baton Rouge district attorney said it became a real conundrum of who was truly responsible for the girl’s death. Since they could not definitively prove which action really caused the baby’s death, they decided to not move forward again either the officer or the mother.
MAN KILLED BY ST. HELENA DEPUTY AFTER ALLEGEDLY ANSWERING DOOR WITH WEAPON
Antonio Nichols, 47, of Independence, was shot and killed by St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after allegedly answering the door with a weapon while deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for sexual battery of a juvenile. Officials say it’s not clear who fired the first shots, but the two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave while Louisiana State Police investigates. Neither of the deputies were injured in the shooting. Nichols’ family describes him as a quiet man who kept to himself.
ACCUSED SERIAL KILLER RYAN SHARPE FOUND GUILTY IN ONE OF FOUR TRIALS
After deliberating for less than an hour, a jury found accused serial killer, Ryan Sharpe, guilty of killing Brad DeFranceschi. Sentencing is set for Feb. 11, 2020. The string of shootings happened in 2017. He’s accused of killing Brad DeFranceschi, Carroll Breeden, and Tommy Bass, and wounding Buck Hornsby. DeFranceschi, Bass, and Hornsby were all shot in East Feliciana Parish, while Breeden was shot in East Baton Rouge Parish. All were shot in a similar manner. Sharpe faces life in prison without parole in the DeFranceschi case.
