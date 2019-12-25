Crime in the Baton Rouge area in 2019

Both the mother of a 1-year-old girl and a Baton Rouge police officer will not face charges after the woman’s baby was killed in a wreck back in 2017. The officer, Christopher Manuel, and the child’s mother, Brittany Stephens, were both initially arrested and charged with negligent homicide after it was determined the officer was speeding at the time of the wreck and the mother had not properly restrained her child inside the vehicle. In November of 2019, prosecutors decided to take no action in the case, meaning the office won’t move forward against either party. The East Baton Rouge district attorney said it became a real conundrum of who was truly responsible for the girl’s death. Since they could not definitively prove which action really caused the baby’s death, they decided to not move forward again either the officer or the mother.