$50,000 check anonymously given to The Salvation Army

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Salvation Army is a few thousand dollars closer to its goal this holiday season thanks to an anonymous donor.
Someone stopped by Tuesday afternoon and dropped off a $50,000 check that will go toward The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.
“It’s going to get us closer, much closer to where we need to be,” said Lt. Jamaal Ellis, corps officer.
“We are still not there yet, (but) we’re still hoping and praying that these donors will come alongside us so that we can complete this budget so we can do what we need to do in 2020.”
The person who gave the $50,000 asked that The Salvation Army reach out and challenge others who have given in the past to match half or all of the gift, Ellis said.
While bell ringers have wrapped up the red kettle campaign, people still have time to donate before the year is over.
Click here to donate online or stop by The Salvation Army at 200 E. Stoner Ave. in Shreveport to drop off your donation.
