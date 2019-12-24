Woman hit, killed after lying in roadway; driver sought

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that left a 53-year-old woman dead on Dec. 23, 2019. (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | December 24, 2019 at 1:43 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 1:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is dead and police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that ran over her.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Viola Jarvis, 53.

Detectives reported the deadly hit and run crash happened on Scenic Highway near Madison Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

They added Jarvis was lying in the roadway and when she was hit by a white vehicle that then fled the scene.

Investigators said anyone with information about the deadly crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

