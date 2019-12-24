WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Steven McBride - East Ascension WR

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Wide receiver Steven McBride has been the same kind of weapon for his offense at East Ascension. He’s our eighth Warrick Dunn Award finalist.
The job of a playmaker is simple ... make big plays. When East Ascension needed one to be made, the Spartans would call on their playmaker and No. 18 would always answer.
“Just making it happen and doing it for my team,” said McBride. “Just being a big playmaker.”
“If the ball was there and he was within the hashes of it, then he was going to make that play,” added head coach Darnell Lee.
All of that hard work led to a season with 47 catches for 960 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, earning McBride first-team all-district honors.
“Probably one of the most prolific receiving seasons we’ve had at East Ascension in a long time. Against Dutchtown, he ran a dig route and was out in front, so he left his feet, something I used to try to do. He left his feet on a dig, caught it with one hand, got his feet back under him, and then raced away from the defense,” Lee explained.
It’s that mentality that has gotten the Kansas signee to where he is now, along with a work ethic that has no room for complacency.
