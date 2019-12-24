Shooting reported at home off S Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reported shot at a home off S Choctaw Drive Tuesday.
The incident happened Tuesday, Dec. 24 around 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of N Harco Drive. Emergency officials say one male victim was shot in the arm. It’s unclear how severe his condition is at this time.
No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
This is the second shooting in Baton Rouge to happen the day before Christmas. Early Tuesday morning, a teenager was shot and killed and a 10-year-old was injured in a home invasion shooting on Turret Drive just off Millerville Road.
