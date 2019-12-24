Shelter that rescued dogs involved in alleged fighting ring needs people to adopt to help with overcrowding

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Deputies found ten dogs at an alleged fight scene in Donaldsonville on Dec. 20. One of them died. The nine others were sent to a shelter in Sorrento called Cara’s House.
It’s an open intake animal shelter for Ascension Parish, meaning they don’t turn any animals away that come through their doors, especially unwanted, abandoned, or abused pets, like what Ascension Parish deputies discovered Friday.
“I put my shoes back on, got in my truck, and drove back because we were taking in nine dogs whether we wanted to or not,” said Kassie Vaughn.
Vaughn is the shelter director at Cara’s House; she helped out with the rescue after getting a call from animal control Friday.
“Myself and three of the employees, some of them came back to work, some of them were still here, we stayed until about 11 o’clock that night getting everyone unloaded, vetted, situated, taken care of,” said Vaughn.
Most of the dogs that arrived at the shelter were in good condition, just a little traumatized.
“I do believe one was definitely a bait dog, because he came in covered in ketchup and blood. When the others came in with none of that on them, they came in fine. They use the bait dogs for the fighting dogs to go after them and fight them,” said Vaughn.
Law enforcement sent WAFB photos of some of the dogs involved, however, WAFB made an editorial decision to not show the photos due to their graphic nature. However, the dogs at the shelter are in need of good homes now that space is tight with the new and unexpected additions.
“Right now, we need to get our adoptable animals moved out as quickly as we can so we have room to house these dogs,” said Vaughn.
In November, President Donald Trump signed a bill called The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. It makes certain acts of animal cruelty federal felonies.
“This legislation restricts the creation and distribution of videos or images of animal torture. It is important that we combat this heinous and sadistic acts of animal cruelty which are totally unacceptable, in a civilized society,” the act states.
In 2007, lawmakers passed the the Animal Fighting Prohibition Enforcement Act to create stiffer penalties for dog fighters, making dog fighting a felony. The possibly penalties could include a $250,000 fine and up to three years in prison.
The shelter director says none of the dogs involved in the alleged dog fighting will be up for adoption until after the cases are settled in court.
To read up more on Louisiana’s laws involving dog fighting, click here.
If you’re interested in adopting a dog and want to help out with the overcrowding at Cara’s House, you can give them a call at 225-675-0400, or visit the shelter at 9894 Airline Hwy. in Sorrento.
