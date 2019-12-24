Teen dead, 10-year-old injured in Christmas Eve home invasion shooting

By Mykal Vincent | December 24, 2019 at 6:23 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 10:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a teenager and injured another minor.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Turret Drive off of Millerville Road in the Avondale subdivision. A spokesperson for EBRSO says suspects entered the home in a targeted attack.

Deputies say a 17-year-old victim was killed in the shooting. A 10-year-old was grazed in the arm by a bullet before being transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

