LSU practices in Mercedes-Benz Stadium; RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire NOT seen

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Shortly after meeting with the media to talk about facing Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, LSU was practicing inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It may be Christmas Eve but the Tigers were hard at work on Tuesday, as they continue gearing up for their semifinal playoff matchup against the Sooners.
Absent from workouts while the cameras were rolling was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been nursing a hamstring injury suffered during non-contact drills during practice on December 17.
Coaches have been optimistic about his availability for the Peach Bowl but added it is a waiting game on whether or not he will be ready to play.
Earlier in the day, members of the LSU football team was on hand to talk about many different topics.
“Trip has been great; it’s been a great season; obviously, we’re excited about being in the playoffs and everything else," said offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. "We’re excited about playing Oklahoma. It’s a great matchup. From watching film and everything else, it’s two great teams that’s going to put on a show and we’re looking forward to it. But the trip and Atlanta and -- thank you -- everything has been special, really has.”
“It’s been kind of exhausting the last couple weeks, so I’ve been excited this week to get here and kind of get away from it all, get onto the practice field and just focus on ball,” commented quarterback Joe Burrow.
“It’s been a great experience but we’re here to handle business," noted wide receiver Justin Jefferson. "So, we’re excited for this game. We’re excited for this matchup. And we’re just ready to go.”
“We’re having a lot of fun with the guys," added fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. "As Justin said, we came out here to handle business. We’re taking care of the fun stuff right now, then once that’s over with, we’ll get to work.”
“As far as Joe Brady is concerned, I love him to death. Coach O asked me -- he walked in my office, I can’t remember when, but I think the Saints had just lost the game they shouldn’t have lost, and he said, What do you think about Joe Brady? I said, Get him here tomorrow. And he’s brought a lot to our offense. To be honest, I’m appreciative of him. He deserves everything he’s gotten, I can promise you that,” Ensminger explained.
The Tigers and Sooners will kickoff at 3 p.m. (Central) on Saturday.
