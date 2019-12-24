LSU OC Steve Ensminger thinks Tigers ‘will have’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU offensive coordinator talked about the availability of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Oklahoma on Saturday.
“I do believe we will have Clyde,” said Ensminger. “That’s my opinion.”
“I have no problems with our backs if Clyde’s not there but I truly expect him to be there,” Ensminger added.
Edwards-Helaire suffered a non-contact hamstring injury during practice on December 17.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Edwards-Helaire “has a chance to play” against the Sooners.
He added it will be a day-to-day situation.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.