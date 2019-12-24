Last-minute shoppers hit the shelves on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s down to the wire for Christmas shoppers. With just hours left before Christmas, many people are hustling to get in some last minute shopping.
“I was waiting to find the right gift, and I’m now have decided,” said Mallory Hodges, a shopper.
“Doing some last-minute shopping of course, but it’s Christmas Eve, we’re all here. It’s all good,” said Olivia Talbot, another shopper.
Many folks say they chose to shop locally to get that perfect gift.
“I get tickled with joy trying to think about what each person would like, and everybody has their own little favorites. Especially when I can do it somewhere like here instead of going on Amazon and getting a few things. It feels a little bit more personal,” said Lauren Crawford.
However, there’s something even more special than gifts this time of year. WAFB asked shoppers what is their favorite thing about Christmas.
“Family, and seeing everybody come together and smile and laugh and unwrap gifts,” said Hodges.
“I love when my mom’s family comes in because it’s pretty much they come in after Christmas, so it’s kind of a week’s festivities,” said Talbot.
“You know, the decorating, the cooking, and getting ready for the Christmas photos and just being together with family,” said Crawford.
Being with people you love during the holidays is one of the best gift one could ask for.
