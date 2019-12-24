It’s Christmas Eve! And that means bonfires on the river

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) -Thousands will line the levees in the river parishes tonight for the annual Christmas Eve bonfires.
Families can capture the celebration on both sides of the river including St. James and St. John the Baptist Parishes.
The bonfires range in shapes and sizes from an original teepee layout to old Cajun cabins, pick-up trucks, and other indigenous cultural motifs. Local families build fires with dry woods, cane reeds, and other materials.
In 2018, the largest bonfire was a pelican standing 15 feet tall that included baby pelicans in a nest in its structure and used crank operation. The highly-anticipated bonfires will be accompanied by a fireworks show to illuminate the night and close out the festivities fully.
Shuttle pick-ups will begin at Lutcher High School.
Visitor drop-off will be at the designated welcome areas along the river in Gramercy and Lutcher. Visitors are also welcome to watch the event by car along the East and West Bank River Roads of Highways 44 and 18, as well as on foot.
Fireworks begin at 6:50 p.m., and bonfires will light up at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.