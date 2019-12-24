FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Christmas; good chance for rain this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With partly to mostly cloudy skies in their forecast products, our computer models weren’t much help Tuesday. Yet the Storm Team doesn’t think anyone is complaining about the blue skies the day before Christmas!
You can expect mainly clear skies to continue into the evening, with temperatures slipping from the 60s into the upper 50s. It should be just about perfect for evening festivities or a trip down to the river parishes to watch the bonfires on the levees. The weather cooperates for midnight services too, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.
Clouds will be returning in the early morning, however, with a mostly cloudy start to Christmas Day (Wednesday) along with some patches of morning fog. Daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will be in the low 50s. The Storm Team expects mostly cloudy skies through Christmas Day, yet highs will still climb into the low 70s for most WAFB communities. Most areas will remain dry, although we can’t rule out a spotty, light shower or two for the afternoon and evening. Even where there is a passing shower, there will be little or no accumulation.
Be ready for fog Thursday morning, with mostly cloudy skies continuing through the day as well. Daybreak temperatures will be in the mid 50s, with afternoon highs in the low 70s once again. Spotty light showers are a possibility for Thursday too, especially late in the day. Plan for scattered showers Friday with highs near 70°, followed by scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday, with highs in the mid 70s.
Monday’s guidance indicated a cold front was expected to arrive in the WAFB region during the late Sunday/early Monday time frame (Dec. 29 through 30). New guidance now bumps the arrival time up by more than 12 hours, bringing the system into the WAFB area early Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday, but we take rain out of the Monday forecast. In addition, heavy rain and severe weather do not appear to be a concern at this time.
That front’s earlier projected arrival Sunday now means highs that day will be in the 60s, ending the Christmas Week run of days in the 70s.
Skies should be clearing by or before midday Monday, with sunshine Monday afternoon, but highs only reaching the upper 50s to near 60°. Tuesday will also see highs in the upper 50s the near 60°. Unfortunately, the dry out does not last long, as the latest extended guidance now suggests isolated showers could move into the area during the evening of New Year’s Eve.
The First Alert extended outlook for the first three days of 2020 calls for highs in the 60s, with isolated to scattered rains each day.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.