FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Christmas; good chance for rain this weekend

Clouds will be returning in the early morning, however, with a mostly cloudy start to Christmas Day (Wednesday) along with some patches of morning fog. Daybreak temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will be in the low 50s. The Storm Team expects mostly cloudy skies through Christmas Day, yet highs will still climb into the low 70s for most WAFB communities. Most areas will remain dry, although we can’t rule out a spotty, light shower or two for the afternoon and evening. Even where there is a passing shower, there will be little or no accumulation.