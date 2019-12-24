FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and dry Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Patchy fog could impact some of you this morning, but otherwise, we should get enjoy some nicer weather today, with partly cloudy skies and highs climbing to around 70°.
If you’re headed to midnight mass or church services tonight, plan on a comfortably cool and dry night. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50°s around midnight, but we’ll also have to watch for some fog developing as we head into the overnight.
Christmas Day starts out with the potential for some dense fog, but once the fog burns off, we'll see a mild and mainly dry day. Highs will top out in the low 70°s under mostly cloudy skies. A spotty shower can't be completely ruled out by late in the day, but the majority of us stay dry.
Small rain chances return to the forecast by Thursday, with better rain chances into the weekend. Look for scattered showers on Friday and Saturday, with showers and t-storms looking likely by Sunday. In fact, a few strong storms could be possible on Sunday, but we'll reassess that threat as the event gets closer.
A strong cold front sweeps through on Sunday, resulting in much cooler weather for the final days of 2019. The early outlook suggests cool and dry conditions for New Year’s Eve festivities.
