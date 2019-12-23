WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Sam Kenerson - Central QB (Preview)

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Our seventh finalist for Sportsline Player of the Year and the Warrick Dunn Award has been Central’s starting quarterback since late in his freshman season.
Sam Kenerson may stand only 5-foot-9 and weigh just 170 pounds but his big-play ability kept Central in virtually every game as a dual-threat on offense, during the Wildcats’ 8-3 season.
In the regular season, the Georgia Southern signee combined his scrambling with nearly 1,000 yards passing and 10 touchdowns that produced more than 40 points in five of the Wildcats’ first six games.
And after a 7-0 start, the only blemishes were a two-point loss to Walker and a defeat at the hands of defending 5A state champ Zachary.
“We heard going into the season, ‘Y’all are going to finish seventh out of six teams in the district,’ so we all didn’t believe in that," said Kenerson. "We all knew what we were capable of.”
“He was one of the leaders of that, pushing that narrative that that’s not how this ends," added head coach Sid Edwards. "That they can talk about it in the beginning but that’s not how this season’s going to end.”
Since we didn’t have an early evening newscast on Sunday, Dec. 22 like the rest of the week, 9Sports will have the full story on Kenerson and his 2019 season on Wednesday in our Christmas Day sportscast.
