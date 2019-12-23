More Americans traveling for the holidays than ever

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Automobile Association (AAA) says more people are traveling this holiday season than ever before.
Nearly 116 million Americans will leave home to see friends and family between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, breaking 2018’s record by roughly 4%. Around 105 million people drive, also a record, meaning holiday traffic could be especially dense this year.
AAA attributes the increase, in part, to lower gas prices and a strong economy that’s made traveling seem more affordable. AAA recommends staying through the weekend, if possible, to avoid traffic or delays.
Road congestion is typically at its worst Dec. 26.
Louisiana State Police troopers are on high alert this holiday season, though there will not be more officers on the road. Drivers should expect more DWI checkpoints, and LSP also indicated it will watch carefully for people who decide to speed as well.
