Romanian nationals plead guilty in identity theft scheme involving 100,000+ fake credit cards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people from Romania have pleaded guilty in connection with an identity theft scheme.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, Cristian Constantin, 20, and Mihaela Stancu, 25, both of Romania, pleaded guilty. Constantin pleaded guilty to illegal possession of device making equipment and possession of 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices. Stancu pleaded guilty to possession of 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices. Back on Oct. 30, two others involved in the scheme, Petre Stancu and Antonio Serdaru, pleaded guilty to similar charges as well. They all face significant terms of imprisonment, fines, and supervised release.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says on March 9, a fraud investigator with Capital One Bank began following a group of Romanians driving around Shreveport using fraudulent credit cards to withdraw cash from various Capital One ATMs. The investigator was able to follow the group’s progress from Shreveport to Baton Rouge, where the group continued to use fraudulent cards to withdraw money from ATMs.
The investigator was able to pass the information along to the Secret Service, which notified local authorities. Agents were able to catch Constantin and a pregnant juvenile at an ATM at Siegen Lane and Industriplex Boulevard. Officials found more than 100,000 fraudulent cards, an encoder device, false ID documents for Constantin, and about $5,200 in cash, the DOJ says.
Constantin later reportedly confessed that he used the fraudulent cards to maker withdrawals at ATMs.
Then on March 11, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle in Walker being driven by Petre. Mihaela, Serdaru, and a juvenile were all passengers in the car. During the stop, the DOJ says the juvenile falsely claimed to be pregnant and asked deputies to let her go to the bathroom. After they told her to wait for an ambulance, she reportedly tried to hide a bag she was carrying under the car. Deputies took the bag and realized in contained about $3,860 in cash as well as 191 fraudulent credit cards. The cards contained re-encoded account numbers of customers of Capital One and Regions. While searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found $931 in cash, four gift cards with re-encoded account numbers, and a cell phone.
Both Stancus and Serdaru reportedly admitted to using the counterfeit cards to make withdrawals at ATMs. Also, Petre and Serdaru led deputies to another car they’d left in the parking lot of Home Depot in Denham Springs.
“Access device fraud is a serious crime that can put citizens in great financial distress. This office will always take these crimes seriously and work with all of our partners to bring offenders to justice. I want to commend our prosecutor, the Secret Service, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the investigators from Capital One Bank, whose quick action resulted in the arrest and conviction of these fraudsters,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
“This case shows that agencies working together and sharing information can lead to great success. This type of crime heavily impacts these victims, not only taking their money, but targeting their way of living. When we can work together to take down a group of cowards attacking our hard-working citizens, it is a success in law enforcement,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
