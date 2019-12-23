Romanian nationals plead guilty in identity theft scheme involving 100,000+ fake credit cards

Then on March 11, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle in Walker being driven by Petre. Mihaela, Serdaru, and a juvenile were all passengers in the car. During the stop, the DOJ says the juvenile falsely claimed to be pregnant and asked deputies to let her go to the bathroom. After they told her to wait for an ambulance, she reportedly tried to hide a bag she was carrying under the car. Deputies took the bag and realized in contained about $3,860 in cash as well as 191 fraudulent credit cards. The cards contained re-encoded account numbers of customers of Capital One and Regions. While searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found $931 in cash, four gift cards with re-encoded account numbers, and a cell phone.