No trash services scheduled on Christmas Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge city leaders are advising to make sure you have a plan for all your Christmas trash.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office says no trash pick-up services are scheduled for Christmas Day.
That means all the wrapping paper and boxes can’t go to the curb until Thursday, Dec. 26 or on your next regular trash day.
Sanitation workers have a lot of rounds to make, so if yours doesn’t get picked up by Thursday, they say to leave it out for Friday, Dec. 27.
