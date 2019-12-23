New Orleans Chamber Orchestra performs Christmas concerts for women in La. prisons

(WAFB) - This Christmas, the New Orleans Chamber Orchestra played two concerts Monday for inmates at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW) at Jetson and Elayn Hunt Correctional Institute. The concerts were held Monday, Dec. 23.
The performances were the result of a partnership between the New Orleans Chamber Orchestra and Operation Restoration, a non-profit group serving currently and formerly incarcerated women and girls. During the year, Operation Restoration offers women at LCIW for-credit courses in partnership with Tulane.
The 17-piece ensemble performed 12 selections, including Winter from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, excerpts from Handel’s Messiah, and Christmas carols featuring soprano, Amy Pfrimmer, bass-baritone, Ivan Griffin, and violinist, Hannah Yim. The musicians say 2018′s performance was one of the most meaningful of their careers.
“Music is a powerful reminder of our shared humanity. We are grateful for the musicians’ continued commitment to uplifting incarcerated women,” said Syrita Steib-Martin, founder and executive director of Operation Restoration.
Click here for more information about the program.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.