Mid City residents frustrated with recent car break-ins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doing a little last minute Christmas shopping? Turns out you aren’t the only one...
Criminals have been lurking throughout the Mid City area, hoping to take advantage of unsuspecting residents and cash in just before the holiday.
Numerous car break-ins have been reported in recent weeks, and residents are frustrated.
"I've lived here 16 years, never seen anything like this,” Robin Pitre said.
Pitre has noticed people walking down her street, pulling on door handles, trying to find an open car.
"It sort of makes you a little more concerned,” she said.”
One one occasion, she says someone got into her car. Fortunately, the damage was minimal.
“Just got some change out of the truck,” she said. “Luckily, we didn’t have anything really expensive in there, so they just got a little change purse with four or five dollars in it, didn’t get anything out of my car."
Just a few blocks down Government Street, Erica Gomez has had the same problems.
"We were just setting things down and he went out to take the trash out and he noticed all my car doors were wide open and he said, ‘Did you leave your car doors wide ope?’ and I said, ‘No, I sure didn’t,’” Gomez said.
Sgt. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department says the holiday season is the most active time for thieves.
"Lock your doors, keep any valuables out of sight to help deter any possibility of anyone wanting to break in your car,” Coppola said.
He says BRPD is working several cases related to break-ins around the area. Anyone with information about these break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
