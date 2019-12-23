LSU plans to celebrate Christmas but approaching it as a work day

Cushenberry said the running back coaches and Edwards-Helaire will have the other rushers ready to play. He added Edwards-Helaire will be doing everything he can over the next few days to be able to play. He said he thinks everyone is locked in on the goal at hand and will be ready to go. He especially noted it is well-known that everything starts up front and the offensive line knows it has to do its job for the whole offense to be successful.