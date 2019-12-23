LSU track and field’s Sha’Carri Richardson wins The Bowerman

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson won The Bowerman on Thursday, Dec. 19, becoming the first freshman to take home the award in its 11-year history.
The Bowerman is awarded to the best collegiate track and field athlete.
Richardson is the second LSU athlete to win the award. Kimberlyn Duncan captured it in 2012.
“I’m thankful for Coach (Dennis) Shaver, Coach Bennie (Brazell), and my girls back at LSU,” said Richardson. “I’m thankful for them because without them I don’t know how I would have made it through the season. Their love and support were a driving force for me to want to do better, to want to go faster, and to be greater for the legacy of LSU.”
Richardson scored 20 points for LSU to earn High Point Scorer of the Meet honors and lead the Tigers to a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships.
She ran a 10.75 in the 100-meter finals to win her first NCAA title and set the collegiate record. In the finals of the 200 meters at the NCAA outdoor meet, she ran a 22.17 to win the silver medal and claim the fifth-fastest time in NCAA history. She became the first woman in world history, of any age, to run sub 10.8 in the 100 and sub 22.2 in the 200 meters on the same day.
It must be noted that her 10.75 in the 100 meters and 22.17 in the 200 meters are U20 world records that are still pending ratification.
