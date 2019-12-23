5 arrested, 2 sought in alleged Donaldsonville dog-fighting ring

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Ascension Parish have arrested five men and are searching for two more after discovering an alleged dog-fighting ring on Dec. 20.
Sheriff Bobby Webre says deputies were called out to a home on CyBean Road in Donaldsonville after receiving a report of dog fighting.
Authorities say 15 people fled the scene when they arrived.
Detectives located ten dogs, two of which had been engaged in a fight and were severely injured. One of the dogs died.
Investigators searched ten vehicles that were left at the scene and seized drugs, guns, cash, dog fighting paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Duncan, 36, of Donaldsonville, and Jarret Bringier, 30, of Darrow, were arrested on dog fighting charges Dec. 20. Bringier was released on bond on Dec. 21.
Keith Williams Jr., 37, of Donaldsonville, and Joshua Jones, 32, also of Donaldsonville, were arrested on dog fighting charges on Dec. 21. All bonds were set at $30,000.
“Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken seriously,” Webre said. “We will not tolerate dog fighting or anything like it in Ascension Parish.”
Deputies are still searching for Blake Chatman, 34, and Kenneth Miller, 32, both of Donaldsonville. Michael Williams, 50, also of Donaldsonville, turned himself in to authorities Monday, Dec. 23, APSO reports.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.