FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps expected for Christmas; rain returns Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the WAFB region stayed dry Monday, but we just couldn’t get out from under the clouds thanks to that upper-level low currently located over the Florida Peninsula. While some neighborhoods did get some peeks of sunshine during midday and afternoon, the clouds and northwesterly breezes kept afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of us.
Temperatures are not expected to fall much overnight, with morning starts in the upper 40s to low 50s for most WAFB communities under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Be ready for patchy morning fog as well. The clouds will thin through the morning, leading to fair to partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24) and afternoon highs around 70° for metro Baton Rouge.
Expect a mild evening under fair to partly cloudy skies for the bonfires on the levees and evening gatherings Christmas Eve, with temperatures slipping from the low 60s around 6 p.m. to the mid 50s by midnight. For those headed to midnight services, there could be some patches of fog developing in spots through the overnight hours into early Christmas morning.
That fog could become dense for some locations by Christmas Day sunrise. Daybreak temperatures will be around 50° to the low 50s for metro Baton Rouge, with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day, but the region stays dry. Highs Christmas Day will get into the low 70s for most of us.
Expect another mostly cloudy day Thursday with highs again in the low 70s. We could see spotty showers Tuesday afternoon and evening, but with little or no accumulations.
Rain slowly returns to the First Alert Forecast for Friday and the weekend. Set rain chances at 20% to 30% Friday, 30% to 40% Saturday, and around 50% Sunday. Highs all three days will reach the 70s as we await the temperature drop.
That drop arrives Monday as the next cold front crosses the state. It’s still a little too early to confidently assess the storm potential with Monday’s front, but at this point, the Storm Team is calling for scattered to likely rains from the latter half of Sunday into Monday morning as the front moves from west to east. After a run of days with afternoon highs in the 70s, temperatures Monday will top out in the low to mid 60s, with highs in the 60s also expected for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
