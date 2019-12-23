FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temps expected for Christmas; rain returns Friday

That drop arrives Monday as the next cold front crosses the state. It’s still a little too early to confidently assess the storm potential with Monday’s front, but at this point, the Storm Team is calling for scattered to likely rains from the latter half of Sunday into Monday morning as the front moves from west to east. After a run of days with afternoon highs in the 70s, temperatures Monday will top out in the low to mid 60s, with highs in the 60s also expected for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.