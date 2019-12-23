FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps on the rise, dry through Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will linger for much of the day, but the majority of us are done with rainfall for now. Even with the clouds, it will be a little warmer this afternoon as highs climb into the low 60°s.
Patchy fog will be possible late tonight into Christmas Eve morning, with temperatures starting out in the upper 40°s on Tuesday.
A warming trend gets underway on Christmas Eve as highs climb to around 70° under partly cloudy skies. Mild and dry weather will continue into Christmas Day, with our only weather concern being the potential for some morning fog. Otherwise, look for temperatures starting out in the low 50°s and climbing into the low 70°s under mostly cloudy skies.
A chance of rain returns to the forecast by the end of the week, with mild temperatures remaining in place. Morning lows will range from the mid 50°s to low 60°s from Thursday through Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70°s. Isolated showers enter the forecast by Thursday, with rain chances running 30% to 40% through the weekend.
The extended outlook points toward somewhat cooler weather returning for the final days of 2019, with mainly dry conditions expected as we head into the new year.
