Police ID man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Dougherty Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man is dead following a shooting on Monday, Dec. 23 at an apartment complex.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Roy Banks, 39, was found around 4 p.m in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive at the Pine Square Apartments suffering from a gunshot wound. Banks died at the scene.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.