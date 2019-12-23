Search continues for missing Trussville woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for your help locating a missing woman.
According to police, 29-year-old Paighton Lane Houston from Trussville was last seen at the Tin Roof in Birmingham. Tin Roof is located at the 2700 block of 7th Ave. S.
She left the location around 10:45 p.m with two heavy set black males. Authorities say that it appears she left willingly.
Paighton is five feet two inches and weighs 123 pounds. Paighton was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral-colored tee-shirt and blue Converse shoes.
Her family says she has not been seen since Friday around 10:45 p.m. Her mother posted that her bank account hadn’t been accessed and that her phone was going straight to voicemail.
Authorities ask that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Paighton Laine Houston to please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation you can contact Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.