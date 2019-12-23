Baton Rouge to ring in 2020 with annual Red Stick Revelry

By Mykal Vincent | December 23, 2019 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 5:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, another year has come and gone.

The annual Red Stick Revelry light show will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The program begins at 8 p.m. with the Florida Street Blowhards followed by Phat Hat at 9 p.m.

A choreographed laser light show is scheduled for 9:30 and 11 p.m. Each show lasts about 20 minutes.

Fireworks begin around 11:59 p.m. and the Red Stick will be dropped in Town Square on North Boulevard.

For more information, visit RedStickRevelry.com or the Red Stick Revelry Facebook page.

