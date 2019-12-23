Baton Rouge to ring in 2020 with annual Red Stick Revelry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, another year has come and gone.
The annual Red Stick Revelry light show will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The program begins at 8 p.m. with the Florida Street Blowhards followed by Phat Hat at 9 p.m.
A choreographed laser light show is scheduled for 9:30 and 11 p.m. Each show lasts about 20 minutes.
Fireworks begin around 11:59 p.m. and the Red Stick will be dropped in Town Square on North Boulevard.
For more information, visit RedStickRevelry.com or the Red Stick Revelry Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.