Baton Rouge man accused of drunk driving with children in car

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated with his children in the car.
According to the Monroe Police Department, officers responded to a crashed vehicle in the 5100 block of Frontage Road on Dec. 21. Officers say Stephen Creaghan and his children, ages 9 and 4, were inside.
Arrest reports say Creaghan smelled strongly of alcohol. He claims he only had two cups of wine before driving.
Officers say Creaghan performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He reportedly refused a breathalyzer test.
Creaghan’s driver’s license was already suspended and he was arrested previously for DWI in 2014.
Creaghan was booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center for DWI second offense, child endangerment, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and careless operation. No bond has been set.
