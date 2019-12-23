7 arrested in heroin bust in Tangipahoa Parish

Multiple items were also reportedly found on the ground as the three tried to flee the house. Items recovered included a plastic bag with about 47.8 g of suspected heroin, another plastic bag with 3.3 g of suspected heroin, and a purple Crown Royal bag with numerous loaded syringes, as well as a yellow tourniquet. Additionally, two unspent 9mm rounds and a black digital scale were reportedly found on the ground where the three males were standing when agents arrived at the house. TPSO officials say a total of 2.8 oz of heroin was seized as part of this bust.