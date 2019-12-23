7 arrested in heroin bust in Tangipahoa Parish

NATALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Seven people have been arrested as part of a two-month undercover drug operation in Tangipahoa Parish.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards says six adults and one juvenile were arrested at a house on Magee Road while narcotics agents with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office were executing an arrest warrant for Jerry Joseph Morgan Jr., 41, who was wanted on two outstanding heroin distribution charges.
TPSO says the arrests were made Dec. 20. Multiple people were at the house when officers got there to execute the warrant. When they got there, three men reportedly tried to flee. Michael Alexander Sr., 37, of Independence, a 16-year-old male juvenile, and Morgan were arrested without incident. Morgan, who was charged for his outstanding warrants, was also reportedly found to be in possession of 26 g of heroin, .7 g of methamphetamine, a loaded syringe filled with suspected methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash.
Multiple items were also reportedly found on the ground as the three tried to flee the house. Items recovered included a plastic bag with about 47.8 g of suspected heroin, another plastic bag with 3.3 g of suspected heroin, and a purple Crown Royal bag with numerous loaded syringes, as well as a yellow tourniquet. Additionally, two unspent 9mm rounds and a black digital scale were reportedly found on the ground where the three males were standing when agents arrived at the house. TPSO officials say a total of 2.8 oz of heroin was seized as part of this bust.
While at the house, TPSO deputies encountered several other people: Attrell Anderson, 26, Laurus Haynes, 40, and Michael Alexander Jr., 19. Officials say after smelling burnt marijuana coming from inside Anderson’s pickup truck, agents conducted a pat down and reportedly found a stolen Cobra Model 380 concealed in the right leg of Alexander Jr.'s pants. He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Agents then searched all vehicles, buildings, and people at the house. In Haynes’ vehicle, they reportedly found blue package containing suspected mojo. In Anderson’s truck, officials reportedly seized about 1 g of marijuana, as well as a half full pint-sized medicine bottle of promethazine tablets, and a large amount of cash.
The following people were arrested and charged:
Michael Alexander Jr., 19, of Hammond
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Michael Alexander Sr., 37, of Independence
- Possession with the intent to distribute illegal narcotics
- Resisting an officer
- Letting a disorderly place
Attrell Anderson, 26, of Independence
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule V narcotics
Cody John Blake, 28, of Hammond
- Outstanding felony warrants
Laurus “Red Man” Terrell Haynes, 40, of Natalbany
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
Jerry Morgan Jr., 41, of Independence
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting an officer
- Outstanding felony warrants for distribution of heroin
16-year-old juvenile
- Resisting an officer
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.