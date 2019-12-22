Saints outlast Titans, as Michael Thomas sets new NFL all-time single-season receptions record

The Saints went to work again and carved up the Titans defense on a 9-play, 70-yard drive that finished with a 1-yard touchdown run by Kamara to extend the lead to 24-14 with 7:08 left in the third. The Titans responded quickly with a 5-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Tannehill connected with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe for a 36-yard touchdown to make it 24-21 with 4:25 left in the third. On the kickoff, Harris showed why he's a Pro Bowler, just in his rookie season. He returned it 47 yards to the New Orleans 48-yard line to get the drive started near midfield. Saints head coach Sean Payton decided to use his "Swiss Army Knife," also known as Taysom Hill. On a third-and-one, Hill took a handoff four yards for a first down. On the very next play, he caught a 23-yard pass to put the Saints in the red zone. Brees then hooked up with Cook again for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Saints up 31-21 with 1:18 left in the third.