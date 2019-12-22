LSU falls to USC after Trojans rally in second half

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - LSU came up just short against USC after the Trojans mounted a second half rally in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the STAPLES Center.
The Tigers (7-4) fell 70-68 to the Trojans (10-2)
Skylar Mays led LSU with 21 points. Trendon Watford scored 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Darius Days finished with another double-double, putting up 12 points and snatching 11 rebounds.
The Tigers held a 35-28 lead at halftime but then were outscored 42-33 by the Trojans in the second half.
