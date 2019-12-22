LSU arrives in Atlanta ahead of CFP Semifinal against Oklahoma

LSU arrives in Atlanta ahead of CFP Semifinal against Oklahoma
The LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow arrives at the team hotel, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU will face Oklahoma in the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. (Paul Abell via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) (Source: Paul Abell)
By Josh Auzenne | December 22, 2019 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team boarded buses Sunday afternoon to begin its journey to Atlanta to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The team left campus around 2:30 for the short drive to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The Tigers arrived in Atlanta around 4:45 p.m. (Central).

LSU arrives in Atlanta to rainy conditions
LSU football team arrives in Atlanta
LSU football leaves for Atlanta
LSU departs for Atlanta

As seen in the video, star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered an injury during practice, is with the team. Head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media Monday afternoon.

RELATED STORIES:

Jacques Doucet is in Atlanta and will have a report on 9News at 10.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28. The game will be shown on ESPN.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.