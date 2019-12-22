FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Passing showers Sunday, dry for Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect passing light rain showers today. About half the WAFB viewing area will receive measurable rainfall as an upper level low and surface low merge to our east. Rainfall amounts won’t be more than 0.10″ in most spots.
As these storm systems exit, the local area will trend dry from west to east early Monday morning. Clouds will hang around through the day Monday keeping temperatures cool. A warming trend begins Christmas Eve Tuesday.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. The biggest weather issue will be some patchy fog Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Santa won’t have a problem with the fog thanks to Rudolf.
We stay dry Christmas Day even as clouds increase. A slow-moving storm system will bring a few showers back to the forecast for next weekend and the start of the following week. At this time we have rain exiting before New Year’s Eve. A cool down is also expected by the new year.
