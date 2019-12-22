FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and warmer through the Christmas holiday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some changes to the local weather pattern are coming.
Firstly, rain chances will end by mid-morning Monday. If you do have work Monday and head out early, you might encounter a pocket or two of drizzle. Clouds will be slow to clear keeping things cool and dreary.
A warming trend will begin Christmas Eve Tuesday. Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal as Santa makes his visit to South Louisiana.
Some patch fog will be possible late Tuesday into Christmas morning Wednesday. It won’t be a problem for Santa as he’ll have Rudolf, but if you are headed to midnight mass or relatives’ houses early Wednesday be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes.
Fog is likely to pop up each morning through the rest of the week.
By next weekend our next storm system will approach. This slow-moving system will trigger scattered rain showers Saturday through Monday.
As of right now, we will be dry and cooler for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
