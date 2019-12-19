ARRESTED: Man accused of armed robbery of medication, money turns himself in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted for armed robbery back in December 2019 has turned himself to authorities Thursday evening.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Byron Ross, 35, drove an acquaintance to pick up medicine at a pharmacy.
When they got back to the man’s house on Tigerland Avenue, Ross pulled a gun and robbed the victim of his money and medicine.
He was featured as one of Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week on Dec. 19, 2019.
Ross is charged with a count of armed robbery.
