WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Keilon Brown - Zachary QB

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Following in the footsteps of a state championship winning quarterback is never easy and could be even more daunting at just 15 years old but that’s the position Keilon Brown was in back in 2016, stepping in for Lindsay Scott Jr., who had just helped to win Zachary’s first state title in program history the previous season.
“He was going to be a freshman that we knew that was going to get a chance to compete for our starting quarterback job, which hadn’t happened before,” said head coach David Brewerton.
“I wasn’t trying to pressure myself,” said Brown. “I was more just trying to get the job done. Do what the coach tell you to do and you’ll be alright.”
However intimidating the task seemed, everyone quickly found out Brown was built for big moments. In his freshman season and down three possessions against East Ascension in week three, the decision was made at halftime to give Brown a chance off the bench to create a spark. The Broncos ended up winning the game in double overtime and it didn’t just create a spark, it lit a new fire throughout the program that’s been blazing ever since.
“It was kind of electric from the very beginning. You watch him do that his first game and then in week 14, we’re at West Monroe going into the fourth quarter tied at 14,” Brewerton added.
“I was a little young pup. Coming in, a little rookie coming in, and I had to step up with the big boys. And fast forward to my senior year and I’m the leader of the team. I had to carry the team on my back and take them as far as I can,” Brown explained.
Either through the air or on the ground, he’s the definition of a dual-threat and a winner. In four seasons, Brown was 28-8 as a starter in the regular season and 16-2 in the playoffs, with two state titles and two semifinal appearances.
“You’re talking about a guy with over 13,000 yards of offense and 160 touchdowns. He’s been a guy that has been synonymous with Zachary football for a while now and he’s made some incredible plays for us over the years,” Brewerton noted.
“This is a winning program. Like, we don’t settle for losing ... at all,” Brown added.
After four seasons in the spotlight on the field and three on the baseball diamond, Brown and Brewerton say he’s the kind leader who lets his example do the talking. And with everything he’s accomplished, they’ll certainly be talking about him for a long, long time.
What do you want your legacy to be as a Bronco?
“That I became one of the successful people that came through here. And all I want to do is compete and win,” Brown replied.
